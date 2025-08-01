What is Marv (MARV)

Marv is an anthropomorphic frog who seeks to become the ideal digital frog. As a variation of Pepe the Frog, Marv stands out with his unique personality and origin. Slightly shy yet fond of dressing up in various outfits, Marv was born on the Finnish board Ylilauta. MARV appeals to the cryptocurrency community with its no-tax policy and transparent acknowledgment of its lack of utility, maintaining the essence of a pure and simple memecoin.

Marv (MARV) Resource Official Website

Marv (MARV) Tokenomics

