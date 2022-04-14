Marv (MARV) Tokenomics
Marv (MARV) Information
Marv is an anthropomorphic frog who seeks to become the ideal digital frog. As a variation of Pepe the Frog, Marv stands out with his unique personality and origin. Slightly shy yet fond of dressing up in various outfits, Marv was born on the Finnish board Ylilauta.
MARV appeals to the cryptocurrency community with its no-tax policy and transparent acknowledgment of its lack of utility, maintaining the essence of a pure and simple memecoin.
Marv (MARV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Marv (MARV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Marv (MARV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Marv (MARV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MARV's tokenomics, explore MARV token's live price!
MARV Price Prediction
Want to know where MARV might be heading? Our MARV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.