On the Solana blockchain there is thousands of "rugs" every single day

This is why the "mascot of the trenches" was created and is called RUG.

Every project pump and dumps at some point - and will be called a "RUG" once it is dumped.

Every dump on the token "mascot of the trenches" is seen as a positive thing since it's literally a RUG.

It's has a double meaning which is fun, and is a very memable character.