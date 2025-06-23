Masha and the Bear Price (MASHA)
The live price of Masha and the Bear (MASHA) today is 0.0139838 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.00M USD. MASHA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Masha and the Bear Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Masha and the Bear price change within the day is -1.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MASHA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MASHA price information.
During today, the price change of Masha and the Bear to USD was $ -0.00026438451369747.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Masha and the Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Masha and the Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Masha and the Bear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00026438451369747
|-1.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Masha and the Bear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-1.85%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MASHA is a Solana-based memecoin project that explores crypto culture through humor, storytelling, and community participation. It centers around two symbolic characters—Masha, a curious girl, and Bear, her skeptical companion—who reflect the contrasting personalities in crypto: the dreamers and the realists. The project was launched without a presale, VC investment, or team allocation, emphasizing fair distribution and decentralized ownership. Rather than offering traditional utility, MASHA embraces memes and cultural expression as its core value. The project invites users to co-create content, participate in social experiments, and shape a narrative that satirizes and celebrates the chaos of Web3.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Masha and the Bear (MASHA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MASHA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MASHA to VND
₫367.983697
|1 MASHA to AUD
A$0.02167489
|1 MASHA to GBP
￡0.010348012
|1 MASHA to EUR
€0.012165906
|1 MASHA to USD
$0.0139838
|1 MASHA to MYR
RM0.05943115
|1 MASHA to TRY
₺0.555296698
|1 MASHA to JPY
¥2.051003946
|1 MASHA to RUB
₽1.100804736
|1 MASHA to INR
₹1.21099708
|1 MASHA to IDR
Rp229.242586272
|1 MASHA to KRW
₩19.208427356
|1 MASHA to PHP
₱0.799453846
|1 MASHA to EGP
￡E.0.711216068
|1 MASHA to BRL
R$0.077050738
|1 MASHA to CAD
C$0.019157806
|1 MASHA to BDT
৳1.711057768
|1 MASHA to NGN
₦21.680203844
|1 MASHA to UAH
₴0.583264298
|1 MASHA to VES
Bs1.4543152
|1 MASHA to PKR
Rs3.970280496
|1 MASHA to KZT
₸7.309751774
|1 MASHA to THB
฿0.460626372
|1 MASHA to TWD
NT$0.413640804
|1 MASHA to AED
د.إ0.051320546
|1 MASHA to CHF
Fr0.011326878
|1 MASHA to HKD
HK$0.109632992
|1 MASHA to MAD
.د.م0.127672094
|1 MASHA to MXN
$0.269747502