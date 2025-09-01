What is Mashida (MSHD)

Mashida $MSHD is a Web3 ecosystem that merges SocialFi, GameFi, and NFTFi into a single AI-powered DeFi platform. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, Mashida offers users a virtual world for social interaction, gaming, and NFT-based identity, combined with advanced DeFi services through its $MasterP token. Users can earn optimized returns via AI-managed liquidity pools, access real-world payments through the Mashida Crypto Card, and engage with an interconnected economy designed to make decentralized finance accessible, secure, and rewarding for everyone.

Mashida (MSHD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mashida (MSHD) How much is Mashida (MSHD) worth today? The live MSHD price in USD is 0.00620024 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MSHD to USD price? $ 0.00620024 . Check out The current price of MSHD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mashida? The market cap for MSHD is $ 62.02M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MSHD? The circulating supply of MSHD is 10.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MSHD? MSHD achieved an ATH price of 0.00787924 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MSHD? MSHD saw an ATL price of 0.0057113 USD . What is the trading volume of MSHD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MSHD is -- USD . Will MSHD go higher this year? MSHD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MSHD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

