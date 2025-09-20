The live Massa Bridged BTC price today is 115,047 USD. Track real-time WBTC.E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WBTC.E price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Massa Bridged BTC price today is 115,047 USD. Track real-time WBTC.E to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore WBTC.E price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About WBTC.E

WBTC.E Price Info

WBTC.E Official Website

WBTC.E Tokenomics

WBTC.E Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Massa Bridged BTC Logo

Massa Bridged BTC Price (WBTC.E)

Unlisted

1 WBTC.E to USD Live Price:

$115,047
$115,047$115,047
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:43:35 (UTC+8)

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 114,504
$ 114,504$ 114,504
24H Low
$ 117,265
$ 117,265$ 117,265
24H High

$ 114,504
$ 114,504$ 114,504

$ 117,265
$ 117,265$ 117,265

$ 117,265
$ 117,265$ 117,265

$ 107,261
$ 107,261$ 107,261

+0.37%

-0.05%

--

--

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) real-time price is $115,047. Over the past 24 hours, WBTC.E traded between a low of $ 114,504 and a high of $ 117,265, showing active market volatility. WBTC.E's all-time high price is $ 117,265, while its all-time low price is $ 107,261.

In terms of short-term performance, WBTC.E has changed by +0.37% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Market Information

$ 22.91K
$ 22.91K$ 22.91K

--
----

$ 22.91K
$ 22.91K$ 22.91K

0.20
0.20 0.20

0.2
0.2 0.2

The current Market Cap of Massa Bridged BTC is $ 22.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WBTC.E is 0.20, with a total supply of 0.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.91K.

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Massa Bridged BTC to USD was $ -67.2757228036.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Massa Bridged BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Massa Bridged BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Massa Bridged BTC to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -67.2757228036-0.05%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E)

Bridged BTC on Massa is a wrapped representation of Bitcoin issued through a secure bridging mechanism to the Massa blockchain. Its purpose is to enable BTC holders to access decentralized finance applications and trading on Massa without leaving the ecosystem. Each bridged token is backed 1:1 with Bitcoin, ensuring verifiable collateralization. The token functions as a stable, trust-minimized gateway for Bitcoin liquidity, expanding its utility into Massa’s decentralized environment for swaps, liquidity provision, and other DeFi use cases.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Resource

Official Website

Massa Bridged BTC Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Massa Bridged BTC.

Check the Massa Bridged BTC price prediction now!

WBTC.E to Local Currencies

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBTC.E token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E)

How much is Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) worth today?
The live WBTC.E price in USD is 115,047 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WBTC.E to USD price?
The current price of WBTC.E to USD is $ 115,047. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Massa Bridged BTC?
The market cap for WBTC.E is $ 22.91K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WBTC.E?
The circulating supply of WBTC.E is 0.20 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WBTC.E?
WBTC.E achieved an ATH price of 117,265 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WBTC.E?
WBTC.E saw an ATL price of 107,261 USD.
What is the trading volume of WBTC.E?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WBTC.E is -- USD.
Will WBTC.E go higher this year?
WBTC.E might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WBTC.E price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-20 10:43:35 (UTC+8)

Massa Bridged BTC (WBTC.E) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days
09-19 11:35:00Industry Updates
MetaMask Confirms Token Launch, Parent Company CEO Says It Will Come "Earlier Than Expected"
09-18 11:44:00Industry Updates
Fed cuts interest rates by 25 basis points, altcoins rise broadly, APX surges over 309% in 24 hours
09-18 03:09:00Industry Updates
Data: Today Bitcoin recorded the second-largest daily inflow of 2025, with 29,685 BTC flowing into accumulation addresses
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.