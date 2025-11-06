MasterBOT ($BOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00700701 $ 0.00700701 $ 0.00700701 24H Low $ 0.00937455 $ 0.00937455 $ 0.00937455 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00700701$ 0.00700701 $ 0.00700701 24H High $ 0.00937455$ 0.00937455 $ 0.00937455 All Time High $ 0.03955195$ 0.03955195 $ 0.03955195 Lowest Price $ 0.00417856$ 0.00417856 $ 0.00417856 Price Change (1H) +0.83% Price Change (1D) +7.44% Price Change (7D) -26.67% Price Change (7D) -26.67%

MasterBOT ($BOT) real-time price is $0.00792625. Over the past 24 hours, $BOT traded between a low of $ 0.00700701 and a high of $ 0.00937455, showing active market volatility. $BOT's all-time high price is $ 0.03955195, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00417856.

In terms of short-term performance, $BOT has changed by +0.83% over the past hour, +7.44% over 24 hours, and -26.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MasterBOT ($BOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.92M$ 7.92M $ 7.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.92M$ 7.92M $ 7.92M Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,983,421.216815 999,983,421.216815 999,983,421.216815

The current Market Cap of MasterBOT is $ 7.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BOT is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999983421.216815. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.92M.