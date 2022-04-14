MATES (MATES) Tokenomics
The ecosystem token of Moemate. $MATES is the key to unlock the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.
Moemate is the ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating and trading AI agents. More than 6m users have used our products, >30 mins average daily engagement time, and 500,000+ Agents already built by the community. These agents can be built by anyone. Moemate makes it easy yet customizable for anyone to build and host AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, and multi-agent simulations for different use cases, especially related to Crypto, Attention & Entertainment.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MATES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MATES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
