MATES (MATES) Information

The ecosystem token of Moemate. $MATES is the key to unlock the world of intelligent and fun AI Agents.

Moemate is the ecosystem for building, incubating, hosting, operating and trading AI agents. More than 6m users have used our products, >30 mins average daily engagement time, and 500,000+ Agents already built by the community. These agents can be built by anyone. Moemate makes it easy yet customizable for anyone to build and host AI agents with on-chain and off-chain skills, and multi-agent simulations for different use cases, especially related to Crypto, Attention & Entertainment.