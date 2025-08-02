More About DAI-MATIC

DAI-MATIC Price Info

DAI-MATIC Official Website

DAI-MATIC Tokenomics

DAI-MATIC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Matic DAI Stablecoin Logo

Matic DAI Stablecoin Price (DAI-MATIC)

Unlisted

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Live Price Chart

$1.008
$1.008$1.008
+3.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Today

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) is currently trading at 1.008 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAI-MATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Matic DAI Stablecoin Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+3.93%
Matic DAI Stablecoin 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the DAI-MATIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAI-MATIC price information.

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.03814183.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0030274272.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0372334032.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0491909250325597.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.03814183+3.93%
30 Days$ -0.0030274272-0.30%
60 Days$ +0.0372334032+3.69%
90 Days$ +0.0491909250325597+5.13%

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Matic DAI Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.954019
$ 0.954019$ 0.954019

$ 1.074
$ 1.074$ 1.074

$ 1.28
$ 1.28$ 1.28

+3.97%

+3.93%

-1.00%

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC)

DAI-m is a wrapped token that can be bridged to IoTeX from any networks via iotube.MakerDAO has launched Multi-collateral DAI (MCD). This token refers to the new DAI that is collaterized by multiple assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Resource

Official Website

Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAI-MATIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DAI-MATIC to Local Currencies

1 DAI-MATIC to VND
26,525.52
1 DAI-MATIC to AUD
A$1.55232
1 DAI-MATIC to GBP
0.756
1 DAI-MATIC to EUR
0.86688
1 DAI-MATIC to USD
$1.008
1 DAI-MATIC to MYR
RM4.30416
1 DAI-MATIC to TRY
40.9752
1 DAI-MATIC to JPY
¥148.176
1 DAI-MATIC to ARS
ARS$1,375.164
1 DAI-MATIC to RUB
80.62992
1 DAI-MATIC to INR
87.85728
1 DAI-MATIC to IDR
Rp16,524.58752
1 DAI-MATIC to KRW
1,399.99104
1 DAI-MATIC to PHP
58.20192
1 DAI-MATIC to EGP
￡E.49.05936
1 DAI-MATIC to BRL
R$5.58432
1 DAI-MATIC to CAD
C$1.38096
1 DAI-MATIC to BDT
123.1776
1 DAI-MATIC to NGN
1,546.00992
1 DAI-MATIC to UAH
42.11424
1 DAI-MATIC to VES
Bs123.984
1 DAI-MATIC to CLP
$975.744
1 DAI-MATIC to PKR
Rs285.54624
1 DAI-MATIC to KZT
546.93072
1 DAI-MATIC to THB
฿32.73984
1 DAI-MATIC to TWD
NT$29.96784
1 DAI-MATIC to AED
د.إ3.69936
1 DAI-MATIC to CHF
Fr0.8064
1 DAI-MATIC to HKD
HK$7.9128
1 DAI-MATIC to MAD
.د.م9.15264
1 DAI-MATIC to MXN
$19.04112
1 DAI-MATIC to PLN
3.70944
1 DAI-MATIC to RON
лв4.40496
1 DAI-MATIC to SEK
kr9.73728
1 DAI-MATIC to BGN
лв1.70352
1 DAI-MATIC to HUF
Ft346.86288
1 DAI-MATIC to CZK
21.39984
1 DAI-MATIC to KWD
د.ك0.30744
1 DAI-MATIC to ILS
3.43728