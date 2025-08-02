Matic DAI Stablecoin Price (DAI-MATIC)
Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) is currently trading at 1.008 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAI-MATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DAI-MATIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DAI-MATIC price information.
During today, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.03814183.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0030274272.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0372334032.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matic DAI Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0491909250325597.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03814183
|+3.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0030274272
|-0.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0372334032
|+3.69%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0491909250325597
|+5.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Matic DAI Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.97%
+3.93%
-1.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAI-m is a wrapped token that can be bridged to IoTeX from any networks via iotube.MakerDAO has launched Multi-collateral DAI (MCD). This token refers to the new DAI that is collaterized by multiple assets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Matic DAI Stablecoin (DAI-MATIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAI-MATIC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DAI-MATIC to VND
₫26,525.52
|1 DAI-MATIC to AUD
A$1.55232
|1 DAI-MATIC to GBP
￡0.756
|1 DAI-MATIC to EUR
€0.86688
|1 DAI-MATIC to USD
$1.008
|1 DAI-MATIC to MYR
RM4.30416
|1 DAI-MATIC to TRY
₺40.9752
|1 DAI-MATIC to JPY
¥148.176
|1 DAI-MATIC to ARS
ARS$1,375.164
|1 DAI-MATIC to RUB
₽80.62992
|1 DAI-MATIC to INR
₹87.85728
|1 DAI-MATIC to IDR
Rp16,524.58752
|1 DAI-MATIC to KRW
₩1,399.99104
|1 DAI-MATIC to PHP
₱58.20192
|1 DAI-MATIC to EGP
￡E.49.05936
|1 DAI-MATIC to BRL
R$5.58432
|1 DAI-MATIC to CAD
C$1.38096
|1 DAI-MATIC to BDT
৳123.1776
|1 DAI-MATIC to NGN
₦1,546.00992
|1 DAI-MATIC to UAH
₴42.11424
|1 DAI-MATIC to VES
Bs123.984
|1 DAI-MATIC to CLP
$975.744
|1 DAI-MATIC to PKR
Rs285.54624
|1 DAI-MATIC to KZT
₸546.93072
|1 DAI-MATIC to THB
฿32.73984
|1 DAI-MATIC to TWD
NT$29.96784
|1 DAI-MATIC to AED
د.إ3.69936
|1 DAI-MATIC to CHF
Fr0.8064
|1 DAI-MATIC to HKD
HK$7.9128
|1 DAI-MATIC to MAD
.د.م9.15264
|1 DAI-MATIC to MXN
$19.04112
|1 DAI-MATIC to PLN
zł3.70944
|1 DAI-MATIC to RON
лв4.40496
|1 DAI-MATIC to SEK
kr9.73728
|1 DAI-MATIC to BGN
лв1.70352
|1 DAI-MATIC to HUF
Ft346.86288
|1 DAI-MATIC to CZK
Kč21.39984
|1 DAI-MATIC to KWD
د.ك0.30744
|1 DAI-MATIC to ILS
₪3.43728