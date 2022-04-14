Discover key insights into Mato The Mouse (MATO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Mato The Mouse (MATO) Information

Meet $MATO The Mouse The latest memecoin magic by Matt Furie, creator of the legendary $PEPE!

Straight from his upcoming book and Instagram stories, Mato is here to scamper across the ETH blockchain.

No taxes. No bullshit. LP tokens burnt, contract renounced – just pure meme power.

Join the squeakquel and ride the $MATO wave! Backed by art, driven by community, and born to squeak into meme history.