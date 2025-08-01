What is Matr1x (MAX)

Matr1x is an innovative cultural and entertainment platform combining gaming, AI(AI AGENT), Esports and blockchain infrastructure. We strive to revolutionize the global gaming and digital content industry via blockchain and AI technology. Matr1x is a cutting-edge entertainment platform that integrates gaming, artificial intelligence (AI), and esports, all built upon a blockchain infrastructure. With a diverse range of top-notch Web3 games, esports products, infrastructure, tools, and more, Matr1x is dedicated to revolutionizing the global gaming and digital content industries through the implementation of blockchain and AI technologies. Its mission is to expedite the advent of the Web3 era.

Matr1x (MAX) Resource Official Website

Matr1x (MAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Matr1x (MAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAX token's extensive tokenomics now!