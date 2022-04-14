Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Matr1x Fire (FIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Information

Matri1x is a global Web3 entertainment platform that aims to blend multi-episode games, NFT art, Esports, online literature, and community engagement. MATR1X FIRE is the first mobile shooting game in the Metaverse and the inaugural game on the Matri1x platform. FIRE serves as the utility token for MATR1X FIRE.

Official Website:
https://matr1x.io/
Whitepaper:
https://matr1x.gitbook.io/matr1x-whitepaper/

Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Matr1x Fire (FIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 826.18K
Total Supply:
$ 965.65M
Circulating Supply:
$ 66.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.96M
All-Time High:
$ 2.35
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0123251
Current Price:
$ 0.01238064
Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Matr1x Fire (FIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of FIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many FIRE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand FIRE's tokenomics, explore FIRE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.