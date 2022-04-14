Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Matr1x Fire (FIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Information Matri1x is a global Web3 entertainment platform that aims to blend multi-episode games, NFT art, Esports, online literature, and community engagement. MATR1X FIRE is the first mobile shooting game in the Metaverse and the inaugural game on the Matri1x platform. FIRE serves as the utility token for MATR1X FIRE. Official Website: https://matr1x.io/ Whitepaper: https://matr1x.gitbook.io/matr1x-whitepaper/ Buy FIRE Now!

Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Matr1x Fire (FIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 826.18K $ 826.18K $ 826.18K Total Supply: $ 965.65M $ 965.65M $ 965.65M Circulating Supply: $ 66.73M $ 66.73M $ 66.73M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.96M $ 11.96M $ 11.96M All-Time High: $ 2.35 $ 2.35 $ 2.35 All-Time Low: $ 0.0123251 $ 0.0123251 $ 0.0123251 Current Price: $ 0.01238064 $ 0.01238064 $ 0.01238064 Learn more about Matr1x Fire (FIRE) price

Matr1x Fire (FIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Matr1x Fire (FIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIRE's tokenomics, explore FIRE token's live price!

