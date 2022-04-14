Matrix Labs (MATRIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Matrix Labs (MATRIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Matrix Labs (MATRIX) Information "Matrixswap is a fully decentralized virtual-AMM-based perpetual futures trading protocol and a DEX aggregator deployed on the Polygon, Polkadot and the Cardano blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Matrixswap offers leveraged trades for assets with guaranteed on-chain liquidity. Matrixswap's DEX aggregator finds the best pricing for users when performing AMM spot trades and it allows traders execute single-to-multiple, multiple-to-single token swaps. Matrixswap's DEX aggregator also features an Emergency Nuke Button that allows users to convert all tokens into stable coin under one transaction." Official Website: https://www.matrixswap.io/ Buy MATRIX Now!

Matrix Labs (MATRIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Matrix Labs (MATRIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.66K $ 32.66K $ 32.66K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 33.92M $ 33.92M $ 33.92M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 96.30K $ 96.30K $ 96.30K All-Time High: $ 1.59 $ 1.59 $ 1.59 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00096297 $ 0.00096297 $ 0.00096297 Learn more about Matrix Labs (MATRIX) price

Matrix Labs (MATRIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Matrix Labs (MATRIX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MATRIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MATRIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MATRIX's tokenomics, explore MATRIX token's live price!

MATRIX Price Prediction Want to know where MATRIX might be heading? Our MATRIX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MATRIX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!