What is Maxi (MAXI)

Maxi is a fun loving purple being, having transitioned from a corporate mascot to living best life as a meme coin in the the Base ecosystem. Part a critique on the often absurd nature of incentive protocols in social media and part community driven meme coin. By utilizing humor and meme culture, Maxi encourages community engagement and facilitates thoughtful discussions about the implications of these incentive structures. This project highlights the potential of decentralized platforms to promote innovation and foster a more inclusive dialogue within the cryptocurrency space.

Maxi (MAXI) Resource Official Website

Maxi (MAXI) Tokenomics

