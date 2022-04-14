Discover key insights into MAXX AI (MXM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MAXX AI (MXM) Information

MXM is where gaming, crypto, and community collide. Led by MAXX—the devil on your shoulder, whispering 'MAXX IT'—MXM brings bold energy and massive memetic power.

MXM is the only token fuelling a social hub packed with exclusive products, killer partnerships, and events for competitive gaming and entertainment.

With MXM, you can play for crypto, stake in top games, and earn exclusive rewards—all with one powerful token. And for a limited time, 80% of fees go back to staking rewards, letting everyone share in the success.

MXM — Maxx it or miss out.