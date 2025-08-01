What is Maya Protocol (CACAO)

Maya Protocol is a Cosmos SDK-based decentralized liquidity protocol that enables native swaps across blockchains in a non-custodial manner. It is a friendly fork of THORChain that maintains backward compatibility and complements it with new unique features, and innovation, such as Liquidity Nodes. Like THORChain, Maya does not peg or wrap assets, and does not use bridges. It allows users to swap real native assets, fully permissionless, no KYC, and self-custody, minimizing exposure to centralized and counterparty risks.

Maya Protocol (CACAO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Maya Protocol (CACAO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maya Protocol (CACAO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CACAO token's extensive tokenomics now!