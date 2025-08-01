Maya World Price (MAYA)
Maya World (MAYA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 134.37K USD. MAYA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maya World to USD was $ 0.
Discover the latest price analysis of Maya World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-12.04%
-24.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Maya World is an autonomous content creation studio designed specifically for Web3 developers and blockchain projects. As the top media creation agent on Virtuals ACP, the project achieved 500 transactions in just 3 days, demonstrating strong market demand. Core Purpose: Maya World serves as a comprehensive solution that automates content creation for developers and Web3 users, allowing them to focus on product development while their marketing content is handled autonomously. The platform addresses the critical need for specialized content creation in the blockchain ecosystem. Key Features: The platform's AI agent Maya operates 24/7, processing Web3 data to identify pain points and create tailored content solutions. Users can generate original marketing materials, conduct smart research, and access content design services specifically crafted for blockchain projects. In Phase 2, the platform will introduce one-click NFT collection creation, enabling users to launch complete PFP/NFT collections from initial concepts. The AI intelligently designs attributes and traits, transforming ideas into market-ready digital collectibles. Token Utility: MAYA token holders gain access to the studio and dashboard, receiving daily Units for compute which can be used to generate various forms of media including branded photos, videos, and other content formats. Token holders also receive exclusive access to core analytics and research intelligence, providing key insights into Web3 and AI agent markets which helps them design their content in a better way.
Understanding the tokenomics of Maya World (MAYA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAYA token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
