What is MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG)

$MBG is the first-ever token backed by MultiBank Group — a global financial giant. With MultiBank Group’s assets valued at $29 billion and an average daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion (as of April 2025), the $MBG token is backed by real strength — and built for real-world utility and serious growth potential. Our financial ecosystem is built on four powerful self-sustaining pillars, which together will generate real utility with real assets valued at $29 billion and a projected $75 billion in trading volume per day across the ecosystem by 2025 to 2026, reaching an average trading volume of over 540 billion dollars in the next 5 years. This is where established finance meets the future of Web3.

MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!