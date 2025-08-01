MBG By Multibank Group Price ($MBG)
MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) is currently trading at 1.99 USD with a market cap of $ 172.87M USD. $MBG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $MBG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $MBG price information.
During today, the price change of MBG By Multibank Group to USD was $ +0.175969.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MBG By Multibank Group to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MBG By Multibank Group to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MBG By Multibank Group to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.175969
|+9.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MBG By Multibank Group: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
+9.69%
-4.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MBG is the first-ever token backed by MultiBank Group — a global financial giant. With MultiBank Group’s assets valued at $29 billion and an average daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion (as of April 2025), the $MBG token is backed by real strength — and built for real-world utility and serious growth potential. Our financial ecosystem is built on four powerful self-sustaining pillars, which together will generate real utility with real assets valued at $29 billion and a projected $75 billion in trading volume per day across the ecosystem by 2025 to 2026, reaching an average trading volume of over 540 billion dollars in the next 5 years. This is where established finance meets the future of Web3.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $MBG to VND
₫52,366.85
|1 $MBG to AUD
A$3.0845
|1 $MBG to GBP
￡1.4925
|1 $MBG to EUR
€1.7313
|1 $MBG to USD
$1.99
|1 $MBG to MYR
RM8.4973
|1 $MBG to TRY
₺80.9134
|1 $MBG to JPY
¥298.5
|1 $MBG to ARS
ARS$2,729.7626
|1 $MBG to RUB
₽161.389
|1 $MBG to INR
₹173.6673
|1 $MBG to IDR
Rp32,622.9456
|1 $MBG to KRW
₩2,787.1144
|1 $MBG to PHP
₱115.9772
|1 $MBG to EGP
￡E.96.6344
|1 $MBG to BRL
R$11.144
|1 $MBG to CAD
C$2.7462
|1 $MBG to BDT
৳243.1382
|1 $MBG to NGN
₦3,047.4661
|1 $MBG to UAH
₴82.9631
|1 $MBG to VES
Bs244.77
|1 $MBG to CLP
$1,936.27
|1 $MBG to PKR
Rs564.2048
|1 $MBG to KZT
₸1,082.1023
|1 $MBG to THB
฿65.2919
|1 $MBG to TWD
NT$59.6005
|1 $MBG to AED
د.إ7.3033
|1 $MBG to CHF
Fr1.6119
|1 $MBG to HKD
HK$15.6016
|1 $MBG to MAD
.د.م18.1488
|1 $MBG to MXN
$37.5513
|1 $MBG to PLN
zł7.4426
|1 $MBG to RON
лв8.8356
|1 $MBG to SEK
kr19.4821
|1 $MBG to BGN
лв3.4029
|1 $MBG to HUF
Ft696.5199
|1 $MBG to CZK
Kč42.8049
|1 $MBG to KWD
د.ك0.60894
|1 $MBG to ILS
₪6.7461