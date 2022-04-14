Discover key insights into MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MBG By Multibank Group ($MBG) Information

$MBG is the first-ever token backed by MultiBank Group — a global financial giant.

With MultiBank Group’s assets valued at $29 billion and an average daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion (as of April 2025), the $MBG token is backed by real strength — and built for real-world utility and serious growth potential.

Our financial ecosystem is built on four powerful self-sustaining pillars, which together will generate real utility with real assets valued at $29 billion and a projected $75 billion in trading volume per day across the ecosystem by 2025 to 2026, reaching an average trading volume of over 540 billion dollars in the next 5 years.

This is where established finance meets the future of Web3.