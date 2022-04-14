MCFinance (MCF) Tokenomics
MCFinance (MCF) Information
MCFinance DEX (MCF DEX) will be a permissionless decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Ethereum, powered by Polygon’s scalability infrastructure.
Just like current leading DEXs, such as Uniswap and SushiSwap, anyone can trade any ERC20 tokens on MCF DEX. If an asset isn’t currently tradeable on the platform, users can list any ERC20 token by providing liquidity to enable instant asset swaps. They will then earn fees every time other users trade via that trading pair.
Liquidity providers will be incentivized by both yield farming and liquidity mining opportunities. Users who provide liquidity for trading pairs on MCF DEX will not only be entitled to 0.25% of the platform’s 0.3% transaction fees, but will also earn MCF DEX’s native MCF governance token for their participation on specific trading pairs.
MCFinance (MCF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MCFinance (MCF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MCFinance (MCF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MCFinance (MCF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MCF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MCF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
