MCP AI (MCP) Information MCP AI is an open-source protocol that simplifies how AI models interact with external data and tools. Known as the "USB-C of AI," it enables seamless, real-time data access and task execution through a unified interface. From coding to enterprise solutions, MCP supports diverse applications with a growing ecosystem of community tools. it’s set to redefine AI integration.Simplifying AI, amplifying possibilities. $MCP Official Website: https://mcpai.site Buy MCP Now!

Market Cap: $ 7.71K
Total Supply: $ 99,952.17T
Circulating Supply: $ 99,952.17T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.71K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

MCP AI (MCP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MCP AI (MCP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCP's tokenomics, explore MCP token's live price!

