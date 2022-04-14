ME GUSTA (MEGUSTA) Tokenomics
ME GUSTA ($MEGUSTA) is a community-driven meme token on the Solana blockchain, based on the legendary Rage Face meme. Developed and supported by A1lon, one of the co-founders of pump.fun, MEGUSTA brings nostalgic internet culture into the world of Web3 and DeFi.
The token represents fun, community, and meme culture while providing a transparent and trustworthy foundation with clear tokenomics. MEGUSTA is primarily traded on Raydium and is visible on leading tracking platforms such as DEXScreener and DEXTools. With a total supply of nearly 1 billion tokens and over 600 active holders, the community continues to grow steadily.
Understanding the tokenomics of ME GUSTA (MEGUSTA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEGUSTA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEGUSTA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
