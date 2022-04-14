Mech Master (MECH) Information

Mech Master is a strategic turn-based RPG game where players are open to build their own territory with future technologies and protect their homeland.

In the Mech universe, you are challenged to collect giant fighting machines and futuristic weapons to save the world . Being an experienced pilot in Augmented Reality, you set yourself apart from other players with unique tactics and sharp decision making skill.

Being a blockchain game in sci-fi setting, not only combat arenas will earn you reward, but you can also profit from battles by earning Mech tokens.