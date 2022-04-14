Mech Master (MECH) Tokenomics
Mech Master (MECH) Information
Mech Master is a strategic turn-based RPG game where players are open to build their own territory with future technologies and protect their homeland.
In the Mech universe, you are challenged to collect giant fighting machines and futuristic weapons to save the world . Being an experienced pilot in Augmented Reality, you set yourself apart from other players with unique tactics and sharp decision making skill.
Being a blockchain game in sci-fi setting, not only combat arenas will earn you reward, but you can also profit from battles by earning Mech tokens.
Mech Master (MECH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mech Master (MECH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mech Master (MECH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mech Master (MECH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MECH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MECH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
