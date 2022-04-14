Mecha Morphing (MAPE) Information

The game is set in the future technological era with sci-fi cyberpunk as the background. Because of the plundering of precious resources, an international war broke out. Players enter the game as a member of the mecha squad called the “Rogue ones”, who save the world and maintain peace.

Mecha Morphing is a browser-based, play-to-earn game in which players earn $MMC or $MAPE by engaging and contributing to the ecosystem through the many game systems. Players can invest in NFTs in the form of weapons, mecha armor pieces, land and characters. They will be able to upgrade their character’s weapon and mecha NFTs in unlimited ways. Each piece will have unique stats, depending on the specific variables prior to forging.