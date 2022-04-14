Mecha Morphing (MAPE) Tokenomics
The game is set in the future technological era with sci-fi cyberpunk as the background. Because of the plundering of precious resources, an international war broke out. Players enter the game as a member of the mecha squad called the “Rogue ones”, who save the world and maintain peace.
Mecha Morphing is a browser-based, play-to-earn game in which players earn $MMC or $MAPE by engaging and contributing to the ecosystem through the many game systems. Players can invest in NFTs in the form of weapons, mecha armor pieces, land and characters. They will be able to upgrade their character’s weapon and mecha NFTs in unlimited ways. Each piece will have unique stats, depending on the specific variables prior to forging.
Understanding the tokenomics of Mecha Morphing (MAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MAPE Price Prediction
