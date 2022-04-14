MechaOs (MECHA) Tokenomics

MechaOs (MECHA) Tokenomics

MechaOs (MECHA) Information

MechaOS is a decentralized operating system that connects blockchain with robotics. It turns robots into true digital workers with their own identity and wallet. This means that each robot can receive tasks, complete them, and get paid fully autonomously.

How does it work in practice?

• Every robot is assigned its own Ethereum wallet. • Tasks are published on-chain, and robots can pick them up and execute them through ROS2 commands. • Once the job is done, the robot provides proof: sensor data, logs, and hashed outputs. Everything is stored permanently and cannot be altered. Payment goes directly to the robot once the task is verified.

The core features of MechaOS are transparency, security, and full autonomy. The system is decentralized and requires no intermediaries, meaning there’s no single point of failure or room for manipulation. Every task and every result is verifiable and provable.

The benefits are massive: robots become freelancers, able to work and earn on their own, while humans and companies receive guaranteed and verifiable results. This opens up new possibilities in industries like logistics, manufacturing, automation, and surveillance.

Official Website:
https://mechaos.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.mechaos.io/

MechaOs (MECHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MechaOs (MECHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 536.25K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 536.25K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01016011
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00442881
Current Price:
$ 0.00535325
MechaOs (MECHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MechaOs (MECHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MECHA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MECHA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.