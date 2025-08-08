MedicalVeda Price (MVEDA)
MedicalVeda (MVEDA) is currently trading at 0.00143259 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MVEDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MVEDA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MVEDA price information.
During today, the price change of MedicalVeda to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MedicalVeda to USD was $ +0.0002375778.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MedicalVeda to USD was $ +0.0001678716.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MedicalVeda to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002375778
|+16.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001678716
|+11.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MedicalVeda: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations. MedicalVeda seeks to address the modern-day challenges faced by the health care industry. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Defi, Artificial Intelligence and Smart Contracts. Medical Veda decentralizes the access to and ownership of medical records while presenting patients with a scalable, eminently compatible, secure and interoperable platform. In addition, it allows patients and medical practitioners to get seamless lending solution for their medical-related financial needs.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MVEDA to VND
₫37.69860585
|1 MVEDA to AUD
A$0.0021918627
|1 MVEDA to GBP
￡0.0010601166
|1 MVEDA to EUR
€0.0012177015
|1 MVEDA to USD
$0.00143259
|1 MVEDA to MYR
RM0.0060598557
|1 MVEDA to TRY
₺0.0583493907
|1 MVEDA to JPY
¥0.21059073
|1 MVEDA to ARS
ARS$1.8999724875
|1 MVEDA to RUB
₽0.1135327575
|1 MVEDA to INR
₹0.125351625
|1 MVEDA to IDR
Rp23.4850782096
|1 MVEDA to KRW
₩1.9869450264
|1 MVEDA to PHP
₱0.0817722372
|1 MVEDA to EGP
￡E.0.0695379186
|1 MVEDA to BRL
R$0.0077503119
|1 MVEDA to CAD
C$0.0019626483
|1 MVEDA to BDT
৳0.1742745735
|1 MVEDA to NGN
₦2.1905017395
|1 MVEDA to UAH
₴0.0594381591
|1 MVEDA to VES
Bs0.18337152
|1 MVEDA to CLP
$1.38817971
|1 MVEDA to PKR
Rs0.406282524
|1 MVEDA to KZT
₸0.7726960683
|1 MVEDA to THB
฿0.0463442865
|1 MVEDA to TWD
NT$0.0427628115
|1 MVEDA to AED
د.إ0.0052576053
|1 MVEDA to CHF
Fr0.001146072
|1 MVEDA to HKD
HK$0.0112315056
|1 MVEDA to MAD
.د.م0.0129649395
|1 MVEDA to MXN
$0.0266748258
|1 MVEDA to PLN
zł0.0052146276
|1 MVEDA to RON
лв0.0062317665
|1 MVEDA to SEK
kr0.0136955604
|1 MVEDA to BGN
лв0.0023924253
|1 MVEDA to HUF
Ft0.4875963324
|1 MVEDA to CZK
Kč0.0300414123
|1 MVEDA to KWD
د.ك0.00043693995
|1 MVEDA to ILS
₪0.0048994578