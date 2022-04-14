MedicalVeda (MVEDA) Information

Tokenizing healthcare by leveraging the power of Defi and blockchain. Empowering patients by enabling them to access, have ownership of and monetize their clinical records, while also offering a Defi protocol for covering medical-based financial obligations.

MedicalVeda seeks to address the modern-day challenges faced by the health care industry. It leverages innovative technologies such as Blockchain, Defi, Artificial Intelligence and Smart Contracts. Medical Veda decentralizes the access to and ownership of medical records while presenting patients with a scalable, eminently compatible, secure and interoperable platform. In addition, it allows patients and medical practitioners to get seamless lending solution for their medical-related financial needs.