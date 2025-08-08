MEDIEUS Price (MDUS)
MEDIEUS (MDUS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MDUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of MEDIEUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MEDIEUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MEDIEUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MEDIEUS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-12.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MEDIEUS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.07%
+1.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shop all the medical care in the world with my medical data MEDIEUS is the first medical open market platform in Korea and an innovation in the medical service ecosystem. -Care : The Medius Reputation System, which is based on the patient's medical experience, allows users to find and seek the best hospital, screening center, and medical staff for them. -Earn : After hospital medical treatment, if you share my data such as medical certificate, medical receipt, medical examination result, medical data such as prescription, eating habits, exercise habits, daily health records, you will be rewarded with Medius Coin (MDUS). -Pay : Not only can you exchange for Medius Coin (MDUS) according to the Medius Point management policy, but also medical products such as medical products, treatment products, diagnostic products and health-related subscription products, exercise, health, food through the "medical online marketplace" in the platform. Anyone can easily purchase various medical/ healthcare products such as beauty and beauty products like shopping.
Understanding the tokenomics of MEDIEUS (MDUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MDUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
