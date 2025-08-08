What is Meditoc (MDTI)

The MEDITOC token is a cryptocurrency with the greatest benefits for those who come for beauty/medical tourism purposes because it is available without cross-border boundaries. All payments are made with internal points, and MEDITOC tokens earned as rewards through activities can be converted into points to feel a discount at a better price than when reusing medical services. Starting with the medical tourism market, it will develop into a cryptocurrency that provides discount services in various industries.

Meditoc (MDTI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Meditoc (MDTI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meditoc (MDTI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MDTI token's extensive tokenomics now!