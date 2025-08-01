Medjed Price (MEDJED)
Medjed (MEDJED) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 90.80K USD. MEDJED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MEDJED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MEDJED price information.
During today, the price change of Medjed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Medjed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Medjed to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Medjed to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Medjed: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
-23.71%
-31.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Medjed is the oldest meme in history, dating all the way back to around 1550 BCE. It appears in the Egyptian Book of the Dead as a strange figure with just eyes and feet poking out from under what looks like a floating sheet. It's described as a mysterious god who "strikes down enemies" and "cannot be seen". Thousands of years later, Medjed unexpectedly blew up in Japan after being featured in an exhibition. People fell in love with its simple, funny design. Since then, it has gained a huge normie cult following. There’s cosplay, fan art, merch, and even appearances in anime and video games. Now it's been tokenized and it's also a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MEDJED to VND
₫--
|1 MEDJED to AUD
A$--
|1 MEDJED to GBP
￡--
|1 MEDJED to EUR
€--
|1 MEDJED to USD
$--
|1 MEDJED to MYR
RM--
|1 MEDJED to TRY
₺--
|1 MEDJED to JPY
¥--
|1 MEDJED to ARS
ARS$--
|1 MEDJED to RUB
₽--
|1 MEDJED to INR
₹--
|1 MEDJED to IDR
Rp--
|1 MEDJED to KRW
₩--
|1 MEDJED to PHP
₱--
|1 MEDJED to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MEDJED to BRL
R$--
|1 MEDJED to CAD
C$--
|1 MEDJED to BDT
৳--
|1 MEDJED to NGN
₦--
|1 MEDJED to UAH
₴--
|1 MEDJED to VES
Bs--
|1 MEDJED to CLP
$--
|1 MEDJED to PKR
Rs--
|1 MEDJED to KZT
₸--
|1 MEDJED to THB
฿--
|1 MEDJED to TWD
NT$--
|1 MEDJED to AED
د.إ--
|1 MEDJED to CHF
Fr--
|1 MEDJED to HKD
HK$--
|1 MEDJED to MAD
.د.م--
|1 MEDJED to MXN
$--
|1 MEDJED to PLN
zł--
|1 MEDJED to RON
лв--
|1 MEDJED to SEK
kr--
|1 MEDJED to BGN
лв--
|1 MEDJED to HUF
Ft--
|1 MEDJED to CZK
Kč--
|1 MEDJED to KWD
د.ك--
|1 MEDJED to ILS
₪--