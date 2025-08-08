Medping Price (MPG)
Medping (MPG) is currently trading at 0.00391716 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MPG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MPG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MPG price information.
During today, the price change of Medping to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Medping to USD was $ +0.0005884110.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Medping to USD was $ +0.0033872524.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Medping to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.11%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005884110
|+15.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0033872524
|+86.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Medping: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+1.11%
-3.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Medping is the first-ever decentralized healthcare ecosystem leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-life problems facing the healthcare systems in developing countries and the entire world. Medping is to Medicine what Airbnb is to real estate. We own no healthcare facility yet, we can let you access Medical Care WITH JUST ONE PING. Medping is a healthcare ecosystem built for standard medical practices with telemedicine, decentralized health records, decentralized finance, medical NFTs, decentralized medical insurance, a health-only decentralized marketplace, and smart healthcare.
Understanding the tokenomics of Medping (MPG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MPG token's extensive tokenomics now!
