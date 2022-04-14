Medping (MPG) Information

Medping is the first-ever decentralized healthcare ecosystem leveraging blockchain technology to solve real-life problems facing the healthcare systems in developing countries and the entire world. Medping is to Medicine what Airbnb is to real estate.

We own no healthcare facility yet, we can let you access Medical Care WITH JUST ONE PING. Medping is a healthcare ecosystem built for standard medical practices with telemedicine, decentralized health records, decentralized finance, medical NFTs, decentralized medical insurance, a health-only decentralized marketplace, and smart healthcare.