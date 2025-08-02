Melancholy Jimmy Price (JIMMY)
Melancholy Jimmy (JIMMY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JIMMY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Melancholy Jimmy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Melancholy Jimmy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Melancholy Jimmy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Melancholy Jimmy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-39.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Melancholy Jimmy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.33%
-7.24%
+16.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$JIMMY is a cryptocurrency created based on pop culture and internet memes. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, $JIMMY does not rely on robust technological foundations or practical applications. Its value primarily comes from community enthusiasm and discussions on the internet. The appeal of $JIMMY lies in its active community. Holders share jokes, memes, and various activities on social media, creating a unique culture. This sense of belonging encourages many people to participate.
