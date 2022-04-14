Mello AI (MELLO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mello AI (MELLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mello AI (MELLO) Information Mello: Your proactive AI mental health companion powered by AI Agentic infrastructure. In a world where mental health challenges affect 1 billion people and traditional care remains inaccessible, Mello delivers evidence-based therapeutic support that evolves with you—creating a personalised mental wellness journey accessible to everyone, everywhere. Our mission is to create a world where everyone has access to personalized, evidence-based mental wellness assistance regardless of location, economic status, or stigma. By deploying advanced AI that truly understands and adapts to human needs, Mello aims to transform how mental health support is delivered globally—making effective care accessible to the hundreds of millions currently unable to receive it. Official Website: https://melloai.health/ Whitepaper: https://melloai.gitbook.io/melloai-whitepaper

Mello AI (MELLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mello AI (MELLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.36K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 89.36K All-Time High: $ 0.00162089 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Mello AI (MELLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mello AI (MELLO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MELLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MELLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

