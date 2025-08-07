Melo Price (MELO)
Melo (MELO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 66.60K USD. MELO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Melo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Melo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Melo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Melo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-24.94%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-36.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Melo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+1.86%
-6.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Melo is an adorable, shy kitten who’s just joined Boba to keep her company. He’s a bit timid now, but soon they'll be best friends, sharing snuggles and playtime. His sweet name, short for Caramelo, matches his gentle personality perfectly! $MELO is a community-ran token about BillyM2k's newest cat, Melo! A Token for the People, By the People Unlike many tokens that launch with a well-funded development team or a corporate backing, melo stands out for being completely community-led. There is no official team behind melo, and its development and future are fully in the hands of its growing community. This decentralization aligns perfectly with the ethos that Billy championed with Dogecoin — a coin born as a joke, but one that later took on a life of its own through the support and passion of its users. The Significance of Melo While melo might have started with a fun inspiration (Billy’s new cat), its rise underscores a deeper shift in the crypto world. Projects like these reflect a move away from traditional top-down leadership and toward community empowerment. It gives crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to be directly involved in shaping the future of the token. This token represents **ownership by the community** — a platform where everyone has a voice and decisions are made collectively.
