Melo (MELO) Tokenomics
Melo (MELO) Information
Melo is an adorable, shy kitten who’s just joined Boba to keep her company. He’s a bit timid now, but soon they'll be best friends, sharing snuggles and playtime. His sweet name, short for Caramelo, matches his gentle personality perfectly!
$MELO is a community-ran token about BillyM2k's newest cat, Melo!
A Token for the People, By the People Unlike many tokens that launch with a well-funded development team or a corporate backing, melo stands out for being completely community-led. There is no official team behind melo, and its development and future are fully in the hands of its growing community. This decentralization aligns perfectly with the ethos that Billy championed with Dogecoin — a coin born as a joke, but one that later took on a life of its own through the support and passion of its users.
The Significance of Melo While melo might have started with a fun inspiration (Billy’s new cat), its rise underscores a deeper shift in the crypto world. Projects like these reflect a move away from traditional top-down leadership and toward community empowerment. It gives crypto enthusiasts an opportunity to be directly involved in shaping the future of the token. This token represents ownership by the community — a platform where everyone has a voice and decisions are made collectively.
Melo (MELO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Melo (MELO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Melo (MELO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Melo (MELO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MELO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MELO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.