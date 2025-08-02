member Price (MEMBER)
member is an erc20 meme token deployed by gami.eth on base. as a token on base, the vision for member, is that it also serves as a base token. for example, $member = base token, while /member = “base token.” ideally it’s utilised as a platform, on which the community can conduct any number of experiments denominated in member. a brief but detailed project overview is publish here and covers everything you need to know: https://member.clinic/about/
Understanding the tokenomics of member (MEMBER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEMBER token's extensive tokenomics now!
