member (MEMBER) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into member (MEMBER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

member (MEMBER) Information

member is an erc20 meme token deployed by gami.eth on base. as a token on base, the vision for member, is that it also serves as a base token. for example, $member = base token, while /member = “base token.” ideally it’s utilised as a platform, on which the community can conduct any number of experiments denominated in member. a brief but detailed project overview is publish here and covers everything you need to know: https://member.clinic/about/

Official Website:
https://member.clinic/
Whitepaper:
https://member.clinic/about/

member (MEMBER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for member (MEMBER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 4.03B
$ 4.03B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 50.56K
$ 50.56K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00129152
$ 0.00129152
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000657
$ 0.00000657
Current Price:
$ 0.00001256
$ 0.00001256

member (MEMBER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of member (MEMBER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEMBER tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEMBER tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MEMBER's tokenomics, explore MEMBER token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.