Meme Index is a revolutionary crypto platform addressing three major challenges in the market: portfolio fragmentation, limited community involvement, and lack of trust. By introducing unified crypto baskets for diversified investments, community-driven governance mechanisms, and robust security through audited smart contracts, Meme Index offers a transparent, inclusive, and userfriendly solution. This whitepaper outlines the project’s vision, roadmap, tokenomics, and technical foundations.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MEMEX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MEMEX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.