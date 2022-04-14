Meme Index (MEMEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Meme Index (MEMEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meme Index (MEMEX) Information Meme Index is a revolutionary crypto platform addressing three major challenges in the market: portfolio fragmentation, limited community involvement, and lack of trust. By introducing unified crypto baskets for diversified investments, community-driven governance mechanisms, and robust security through audited smart contracts, Meme Index offers a transparent, inclusive, and userfriendly solution. This whitepaper outlines the project’s vision, roadmap, tokenomics, and technical foundations. Official Website: https://memeindex.com/ Buy MEMEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 15.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.08M
All-Time High: $ 0.00526818
All-Time Low: $ 0.0010944
Current Price: $ 0.00113803

Meme Index (MEMEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Meme Index (MEMEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MEMEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MEMEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MEMEX's tokenomics, explore MEMEX token's live price!

