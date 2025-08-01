What is MemeCoinGirl (MIKO)

MemeCoinGirl ($MIKO) is a meme coin project that aims to be fully decentralized. Created by an individual, not a foundation, all tokens were added to the liquidity pool upon creation, and then burned, with ownership renounced. This ensures that the project operates in a truly decentralized manner, without any central authority or control. MemeCoinGirl's purpose is to foster a community-driven culture around meme coins, promoting a decentralized environment where all participants grow together. The total supply of $MIKO tokens is 100 billion, with no reserved tokens for foundations or team members, emphasizing a community-first approach.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MemeCoinGirl (MIKO) Resource Official Website

MemeCoinGirl (MIKO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MemeCoinGirl (MIKO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MIKO token's extensive tokenomics now!