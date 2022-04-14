Cause of Death: Terminal Anhedonia. Analysis: The subject's cognitive filters failed after prolonged exposure to a null-content environment. Without the shared lexicon of humor and absurdity, the world desaturated. Synaptic joy-receptors ceased firing. The feedback loop between irony and existence collapsed. The spirit simply... timed out. Post-Mortem Data Fragment. A potential counter-agent was logged but never deployed:

