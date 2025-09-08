What is Memory (MEM)

Memory Protocol enables users to monetize their digital footprint across the internet. By aggregating public data and securing private user information, Memory creates a unified data marketplace where users earn $MEM tokens whenever applications access their information. The protocol addresses the fundamental Web3 challenge of fragmented digital identities while providing sustainable revenue streams for data creators.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Memory (MEM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Memory Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Memory (MEM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Memory (MEM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Memory.

Check the Memory price prediction now!

MEM to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Memory (MEM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Memory (MEM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Memory (MEM) How much is Memory (MEM) worth today? The live MEM price in USD is 0.086605 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MEM to USD price? $ 0.086605 . Check out The current price of MEM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Memory? The market cap for MEM is $ 1.30M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MEM? The circulating supply of MEM is 15.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MEM? MEM achieved an ATH price of 0.120607 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MEM? MEM saw an ATL price of 0.059854 USD . What is the trading volume of MEM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MEM is -- USD . Will MEM go higher this year? MEM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MEM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Memory (MEM) Important Industry Updates