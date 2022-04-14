MEN (MEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into MEN (MEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
MEN (MEN) Information

MEN VIBES Dive Into The Epic Energy Of MEN Coin!

Want to be a hero and save Degen life?

In the world of MEN Coin, every handshake is a mini epic event! Feel the true "men vibes" and enjoy the incredible handshakes.

Earn: $MEN token Earn rewards and see your $MEN Coin value increase.

Play: Game Dive into Handshake, a strategic battle game with exciting rewards.

Enjoy: Parties (offline+online) Experience the fun and excitement of our vibrant $MEN Coin events, filled with unforgettable moments.

Get: Prizes & Bonuses Discover thrilling giveaways with incredible prizes and exclusive bonuses!

Official Website:
https://men.wtf

MEN (MEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for MEN (MEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.33K
Total Supply:
$ 9.99B
Circulating Supply:
$ 9.99B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
MEN (MEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of MEN (MEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MEN's tokenomics, explore MEN token's live price!

MEN Price Prediction

Want to know where MEN might be heading? Our MEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.