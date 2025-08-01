What is Mercurial (MER)

Mercurial is stableswaps on steroids. On top of high efficiency/ low slippage swaps, we introduce dynamic fees and dynamic capital allocations to greatly improve profit potential for LPs, and liquidity depth for users. Two major innovations: - Dynamic fees: where fees are increased in periods of high volatility to increase LP profit and lowered in periods of low volatility to increase trading incentives - Dynamic capital allocation: where we deploy assets in the pools to yield generating opportunities across the Solana ecosystem. Mercurial aims to become the “one stop shop” for stable liquidity, helping to improve diversity and liquidity for stables on Solana, which is a major part of the DeFi use cases.

Mercurial (MER) Resource Official Website

Mercurial (MER) Tokenomics

