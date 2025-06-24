What is Merge (MERGE)

Merge is the collaborative result of multi-functional teams and individuals who focus on providing Software as a Service (SaaS) powered by the Blockchain. With the support of the MERGE Cryptocurrency, and based on its Tokenomics model, where both users and developers benefit from each other, Merge provides a wide range of solutions for crypto and non-crypto oriented users, teams, and companies. One one side, Merge acts as a trusted third party that pays for the services users use with their investments. Users get back the tokens they invest once they stop using the services Merge provides. On the other, Merge attracts developers who create their own software apps, tools and solutions, being them blockchain and non-blockchain based. Merge helps them bringing their creations to the market and transitioning them to Software as a Service. Developers get then compensated when users and partners use their services.

Merge (MERGE) Resource Official Website

Merge (MERGE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Merge (MERGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MERGE token's extensive tokenomics now!