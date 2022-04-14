Meridian (MRDN) Tokenomics
Meridian provides payment rails as a service for any AI agent framework, building interoperability between competing frameworks via x402-compliant infrastructure.
Meridian changes this with universal payment infrastructure across any EVM network and agent protocol, enabling true cross-platform agent collaboration.
Our infrastructure eliminates the barriers that keep AI agents locked within proprietary ecosystems, replacing fragmented payment systems with a single, interoperable protocol that works everywhere.
Understanding the tokenomics of Meridian (MRDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MRDN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MRDN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
