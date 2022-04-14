Meridian (MRDN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Meridian (MRDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Meridian (MRDN) Information

Meridian provides payment rails as a service for any AI agent framework, building interoperability between competing frameworks via x402-compliant infrastructure.

Meridian changes this with universal payment infrastructure across any EVM network and agent protocol, enabling true cross-platform agent collaboration.

Our infrastructure eliminates the barriers that keep AI agents locked within proprietary ecosystems, replacing fragmented payment systems with a single, interoperable protocol that works everywhere.

Official Website:
https://www.mrdn.finance
Whitepaper:
https://docs.mrdn.finance/tokenomics

Meridian (MRDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meridian (MRDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 33.66M
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 891.05M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 37.77M
All-Time High:
$ 0.102863
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03646541
Current Price:
$ 0.0373246
Meridian (MRDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Meridian (MRDN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MRDN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MRDN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand MRDN's tokenomics, explore MRDN token's live price!

MRDN Price Prediction

Want to know where MRDN might be heading? Our MRDN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.