Discover key insights into Meridian (MRDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Meridian (MRDN) Information

Meridian provides payment rails as a service for any AI agent framework, building interoperability between competing frameworks via x402-compliant infrastructure.

Meridian changes this with universal payment infrastructure across any EVM network and agent protocol, enabling true cross-platform agent collaboration.

Our infrastructure eliminates the barriers that keep AI agents locked within proprietary ecosystems, replacing fragmented payment systems with a single, interoperable protocol that works everywhere.