Merkle Trade Price (MKL)
Merkle Trade (MKL) is currently trading at 0.068673 USD with a market cap of $ 2.10M USD. MKL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MKL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MKL price information.
During today, the price change of Merkle Trade to USD was $ -0.00468066234407158.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Merkle Trade to USD was $ -0.0180920803.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Merkle Trade to USD was $ -0.0242192708.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Merkle Trade to USD was $ -0.0376569163610611.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00468066234407158
|-6.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0180920803
|-26.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0242192708
|-35.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0376569163610611
|-35.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of Merkle Trade: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.11%
-6.38%
-18.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Merkle Trade is the first gamified perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX) based on Aptos. It provides omnichain support, including EVM wallet integration via LayerZero. Backed by prominent investors like Hashed and Arrington Capital, Merkle Trade uniquely combines a high-performance, secure perpetual DEX with the engaging, social elements of popular online and RPG games. Believing that making directional bets on volatile assets like crypto should be fun for all, the platform has significantly lowered the barriers to entry for leverage trading crypto, commodities, and forex. In 10 months, Merkle Trade has amassed over $13.5 billion in cumulative trading volume and attracted more than 125,000 traders.
