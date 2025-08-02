What is Meshswap Protocol (MESH)

Meshswap is a unique autonomous finance protocol that provides various revenue generation opportunities such as Swap, Lend, Leverage farm, and Stake on a Polygon network that is not possible in traditional finance. Meshswap has a structure that combines the AMM (Automated Market Maker) DEX business model prevalent in the DeFi ecosystem with the uniqueness of Multichain Economy and autonomous MESH inflation distribution by MESH stakers. This structure enables a virtuous cycle in which the MESH community’s active engagement is the growth of MESH value, the growth of the entire protocol, and higher yields for ecosystem participants.

Meshswap Protocol (MESH) Resource Official Website

Meshswap Protocol (MESH) Tokenomics

