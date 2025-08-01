What is Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS)

##What Is Metabitcoin Super(MBTCs)? MBTCS is a Global Decentralized Ecosystem MBTCs empowers the society with the right education about decentralized culture, using an optimized economy and eco-friendly values. The coins are mined using an NFT-based method, with a total of 21 million coins being mined and undergoing halving every two years. Additionally, various platforms are being prepared to utilize MBTCs. *MBTCs Asset Instead of directly investing in real estate, shares of real estate operating corporations are tokenized as NFTs. Investors can acquire ownership stakes in these corporations and receive dividends based on their share of operating profits and capital gains. The invested shares and NFTs can be freely traded. *MBTCs Mall A marketplace focused on UAE-based products, allowing users to purchase a wide variety of global goods with MBTCs, thereby assigning practical value to the currency.

Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Tokenomics

