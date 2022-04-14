Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Tokenomics
Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Information
##What Is Metabitcoin Super(MBTCs)?
MBTCS is a Global Decentralized Ecosystem MBTCs empowers the society with the right education about decentralized culture, using an optimized economy and eco-friendly values.
The coins are mined using an NFT-based method, with a total of 21 million coins being mined and undergoing halving every two years.
Additionally, various platforms are being prepared to utilize MBTCs.
*MBTCs Asset Instead of directly investing in real estate, shares of real estate operating corporations are tokenized as NFTs. Investors can acquire ownership stakes in these corporations and receive dividends based on their share of operating profits and capital gains. The invested shares and NFTs can be freely traded.
*MBTCs Mall A marketplace focused on UAE-based products, allowing users to purchase a wide variety of global goods with MBTCs, thereby assigning practical value to the currency.
Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Bitcoin Super (MBTCS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MBTCS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MBTCS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MBTCS's tokenomics, explore MBTCS token's live price!
MBTCS Price Prediction
Want to know where MBTCS might be heading? Our MBTCS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.